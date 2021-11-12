Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. So-Young International makes up approximately 0.4% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 653,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

SY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

