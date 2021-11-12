Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 954 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Shares of PANW opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.24 and a 1 year high of $523.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

