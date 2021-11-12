MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.53.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,577.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,672.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,596.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

