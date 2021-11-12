Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,308 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.