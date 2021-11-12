blooom inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 924,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,743. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

