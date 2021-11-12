Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.45. 93,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gevo by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

