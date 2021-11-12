Snider Financial Group Takes $280,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $26.79 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

