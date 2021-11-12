Snider Financial Group Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.92 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.11.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

