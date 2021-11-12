Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 33,068.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

