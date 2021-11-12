LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Issues Earnings Results

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveVox updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 4,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,400. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveVox by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

