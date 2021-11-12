30,000 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

