Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $3.20 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock remained flat at $$51.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 661,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,571,113. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

