$0.38 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,999. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

