monday.com (MNDY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

10/6/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

9/29/2021 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

monday.com stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.43. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

