WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 456,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,104,000. ServiceNow accounts for 2.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,339 shares of company stock worth $15,555,593. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $679.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

