Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 323.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

COST opened at $512.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.