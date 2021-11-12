Centaur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $407,216.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $407,216.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

