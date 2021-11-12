Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $105.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

