NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report $107.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $456.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 34,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,820. The company has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 25.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 576.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 13.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

