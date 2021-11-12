Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 62,350 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$14.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

