Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 310.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after buying an additional 64,366,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,952,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 5.70.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

