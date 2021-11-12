United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

BNO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,771. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

