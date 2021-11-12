Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 95,247 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 13,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,586. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

