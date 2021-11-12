-$0.58 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.43). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

