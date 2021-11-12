Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. CGI has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

