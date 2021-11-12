B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 155,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,817,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,416,000 after buying an additional 551,004 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

