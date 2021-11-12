Royal Bank of Canada Cuts 27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$23.00

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$25.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

27221 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

