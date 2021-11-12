Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,867 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $230.01. 9,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

