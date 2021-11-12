Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 4,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

