Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PBL stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

