Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has been given a $14.50 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNA. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 159,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,307,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.