B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $326.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $326.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

