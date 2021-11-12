Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

