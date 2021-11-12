Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $802,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25, a PEG ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

