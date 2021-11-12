Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $855,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $38,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.76 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.56.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.