Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 24,773 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.