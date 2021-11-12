Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 33,721 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.