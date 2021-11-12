Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.