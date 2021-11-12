Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of Tecogen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Tecogen has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.