Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.89. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

