Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 906,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.13. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.67 and a 12-month high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

