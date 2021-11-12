Verity & Verity LLC Sells 485 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

