Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 5,030 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM opened at $93.38 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.