Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Financial Group by 108,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in American Financial Group by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $145.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

