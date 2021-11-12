Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

