Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $555.40 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.28 and a twelve month high of $563.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.