Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 248 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

