Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00004728 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $5.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,907.64 or 1.00202938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.93 or 0.00598840 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

