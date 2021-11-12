Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $912.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.61 million to $920.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

