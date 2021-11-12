$165.09 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $165.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.84 million to $165.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. 34,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

